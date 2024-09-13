Breaking News
Vaishnaw takes Mumbai local train, discusses major infra upgrades
Government renames Port Blair as Sri Vijaya Puram
Foundation of democracy still strong: Sharad Pawar on Kejriwal's bail
Mumbai Police issues traffic advisory for Eid-E-Milad, check details
PM Awas Yojana: 12k houses to be built for dabbawalas, cobblers, says Fadnavis
shot-button
Lake Levels Lake Levels
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Ramesh Singh Thakur goes back and forth for Kandivli East

Mumbai: Ramesh Singh Thakur goes back and forth for Kandivli East

Updated on: 14 September,2024 07:19 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Dharmendra Jore | dharmendra.jore@mid-day.com

Top

Ramesh Singh Thakur may not see opportunity from BJP so moving back to Congress

Mumbai: Ramesh Singh Thakur goes back and forth for Kandivli East

Ramesh Singh Thakur. FILE PIC/X

Listen to this article
Mumbai: Ramesh Singh Thakur goes back and forth for Kandivli East
x
00:00

Ramesh Singh Thakur, who had won Kandivli East for the Congress in 2009, and shifted to the BJP to contest from Malad in 2019, is said to be on his way back to the party he represented once. If he gets inducted into the Congress, he is likely to be a contestant from Kandivli East where BJP’s Atul Bhatkhalkar has been a sitting MLA since 2014. In his first term, Bhatkhalkar had beaten Thakur.


It is learnt from Congress insiders that Thakur doesn’t see an opportunity coming from the BJP to contest from any segment that is dominated by the North Indian voters. Shiv Sena (Shinde) and BJP are locked in a tussle for sharing constituencies such as Andheri East, Goregaon, Dindoshi, Kalina and Versova. In 2019, Thakur was shifted to Malad West because BJP had a sitting MLA in Kandivli. Congress’ Aslam Sheikh had beaten Thakur in Malad West by over 10,000 votes.



Congress’ Ajanta Yadav had lost Kandivli East by a huge margin of over 52,000 votes in 2019. Now, Thakur, a local real estate and education baron, appears to be the best contestant for the Congress, said a party leader, adding that the former MLA was in talks with the senior Congress leaders.


2009
Year Thakur won on Congress ticket

2019
Year Thakur contested on BJP ticket

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Maharashtra Assembly Polls kandivli congress bharatiya janata party mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK