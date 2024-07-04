Breaking News
Bullet train project: 190 km of viaduct and 321 km of pier work completed
ED questions TV actors in fraud forex trading app case
Agreement for Central Park in Mumbai signed, CM Shinde meets officials
Team India's roadshow: Mumbai Police issues traffic restrictions in city
Nana Patole files nomination for MCA chief election
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Rare birds seized from air passenger

Mumbai: Rare birds seized from air passenger

Updated on: 04 July,2024 05:51 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Prasun Choudhari | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

“Based on specific intelligence, on July 2, we acted swiftly and discovered the birds during a thorough inspection of the suspect’s luggage,” said Mumbai Customs Zone III officials

Mumbai: Rare birds seized from air passenger

Magnificent riflebird; (right) Lesser bird-of-paradise

Listen to this article
Mumbai: Rare birds seized from air passenger
x
00:00

Mumbai Customs Zone-III officials at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) intercepted an Indian national travelling from Jakarta to Mumbai. They seized seven rare live birds concealed in the passenger’s baggage. Customs officials did not disclose the details of the individual arrested.


“Based on specific intelligence, on July 2, we acted swiftly and discovered the birds during a thorough inspection of the suspect’s luggage,” said Mumbai Customs Zone III officials.


“The confiscated birds included one North Island saddleback, two magnificent riflebirds, and four Lesser birds-of-paradise. These species are known for their exotic beauty and are protected under international wildlife conservation laws,” said Dhananjay Mali from Mumbai Customs Zone III.


“The passenger was promptly arrested, presented in the court of law and remanded in judicial custody. We are investigating the case further to uncover potential links to wildlife smuggling networks,” the official said.

“Mumbai Customs Zone-III has intensified its vigilance and surveillance to combat wildlife trafficking,” the official added.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

chhatrapati shivaji international airport mumbai airport mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK