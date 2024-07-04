Mumbai: Rare birds seized from air passenger

“Based on specific intelligence, on July 2, we acted swiftly and discovered the birds during a thorough inspection of the suspect’s luggage,” said Mumbai Customs Zone III officials

Magnificent riflebird; (right) Lesser bird-of-paradise

Mumbai Customs Zone-III officials at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) intercepted an Indian national travelling from Jakarta to Mumbai. They seized seven rare live birds concealed in the passenger’s baggage. Customs officials did not disclose the details of the individual arrested.

"Based on specific intelligence, on July 2, we acted swiftly and discovered the birds during a thorough inspection of the suspect's luggage," said Mumbai Customs Zone III officials.

“The confiscated birds included one North Island saddleback, two magnificent riflebirds, and four Lesser birds-of-paradise. These species are known for their exotic beauty and are protected under international wildlife conservation laws,” said Dhananjay Mali from Mumbai Customs Zone III.

“The passenger was promptly arrested, presented in the court of law and remanded in judicial custody. We are investigating the case further to uncover potential links to wildlife smuggling networks,” the official said.

“Mumbai Customs Zone-III has intensified its vigilance and surveillance to combat wildlife trafficking,” the official added.