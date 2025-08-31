Sources said that MHADA officials assured the residents that they would be shifted to transit accommodations within the next three to four days

Days after the sudden collapse of Chunniwala Building at Chira Bazar left 17 families homeless, affected residents have once again submitted their documents at the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) main office on Thursday. This step, officials confirmed, was necessary to verify the eligibility of each tenant and allot them temporary homes.

Sources said that MHADA officials assured the residents that they would be shifted to transit accommodations within the next three to four days. “As per residents’ request, the families will be accommodated at a transit building in Ghodapdeo,” said a higher official from MHADA.

For the families who lost not just their shelter but also their belongings in the collapse, the assurance brings a measure of relief. Over the past 10 days, many had been forced to take refuge with relatives and neighbours. While no lives were lost in the incident, the uncertainty of daily living has weighed heavily on the displaced.

Several residents expressed cautious optimism. “We have submitted our papers again and MHADA has said they will shift us soon. We hope it happens this time,” said Vanita Tele, one of the affected residents who is staying at a relative’s house with her mother.

Meanwhile, the residents have only their valuables and clothes, and most of their belongings are still in the damaged houses. “We hope that once transit houses are allotted, the officials help us take back our remaining belongings,” said 70-year-old Damayanti Rathod.