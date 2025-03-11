Breaking News
RBI to issue Rs 100 and Rs 200 notes bearing signature of Governor Sanjay Malhotra

RBI to issue Rs 100 and Rs 200 notes bearing signature of Governor Sanjay Malhotra

Updated on: 11 March,2025 05:05 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The design of these notes is similar in all respects to Rs 100 and Rs 200 banknotes in Mahatma Gandhi (New) Series, RBI said

RBI to issue Rs 100 and Rs 200 notes bearing signature of Governor Sanjay Malhotra

Malhotra took over as RBI Governor in December 2024 replacing Shaktikanta Das. File Pic

Listen to this article
RBI to issue Rs 100 and Rs 200 notes bearing signature of Governor Sanjay Malhotra
The Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday said it will shortly issue banknotes of Rs 100 and Rs 200 denominations bearing the signature of Governor Sanjay Malhotra.


RBI, in an official statement said that RBI will shortly issue Rs 100 and Rs 200 denomination Banknotes in Mahatma Gandhi (New) Series bearing the signature of Sanjay Malhotra, Governor. The design of these notes is similar in all respects to Rs 100 and Rs 200 banknotes in Mahatma Gandhi (New) Series. All banknotes in the denomination of Rs 100 and Rs 200 issued by the Reserve Bank in the past will continue to be legal tender.


Malhotra took over as RBI Governor in December 2024 replacing Shaktikanta Das who demitted office after completion of his extended term.


Further details will be updated.

