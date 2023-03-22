Mumbai received highest single-day rainfall in month in 17 years on March 21

The Santacruz observatory had recorded 11.9 mm of rainfall on March 10, 2006, said IMD, Mumbai scientist, Sushma Nair

Mumbai received 16.6 mm of rainfall on Tuesday, the highest in a day in March since 2006, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said.

The Santacruz observatory had recorded 11.9 mm of rainfall on March 10, 2006, said IMD, Mumbai scientist, Sushma Nair.

It (Tuesday) was the highest single-day rainfall recorded in the last 17 years, Nair said.

In 1918, the Colaba observatory recorded the highest single-day rainfall ever in March in the city, measuring 34.3 mm.

It is very unusual for Mumbai to witness rains in March. The IMD attributed the westerly wind and moisture incursion from the Arabian Sea as the reason behind the spell.

Meanwhile, the Meteorologists attributed the weather condition to westerly winds picking up. "Westerly winds lead to moisture incursion from the Arabian Sea. Mumbai is currently experiencing light to moderate rain, mostly in the suburbs," said Sushma Nair, scientist with India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Colaba.

After a break of two days, on Tuesday, Mumbaikars awoke to an unusually rainy morning, with the unseasonal rain pounding the western suburbs. Following the rain and thunder in the morning on Tuesday the IMD updated their nowcast (immediate forecast) stating the city and adjoining areas would witness thunderstorms with lightning, light to moderate rain, and gusty winds reaching 30 to 40 kmph.

Rain Data-

Koparkhairane: 41 mm

Vashi: 39 mm

Memonwada: 38 mm

Mumbai Central: 35 mm

Bhendi Bazaar: 34 mm

Pawne and Mumbra: 33 mm

Sanpada: 32 mm

Byculla and Malabar Hill: 31 mm

Aadharwadi and Grant Road: 30 mm

Marine Lines: 27 mm

Kopri: 26 mm

Sion, Colaba and Grant Road: 25 mm

Elphinstone Road: 24 mm

CSMT: 23 mm

Dahisar, Virar and Matheran: 22 mm

Dadar East: 21 mm

Panvel and Vile Parle: 20 mm

Airoli and Nerul: 19 mm

Belapur, Haji Ali and Powai: 18 mm

Santacruz IMD: 16.9 mm

Andheri and Sakinaka: 16 mm

Naupada: 15 mm

Malad and Worli: 14 mm

Bandra: 13 mm

Kandivli: 12 mm

Jogeshwari: 7 mm

Goregaon: 8 mm

Borivli: 5 mm

Dombivli: 3 mm

Rainfall was recorded in Mumbai and MMR till 9 am on Tuesday.

