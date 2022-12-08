Breaking News
Mumbai records 14 new Covid-19 cases, no death

Updated on: 08 December,2022 09:38 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The recovery count increased by two and reached 11,35,167, leaving the city with an active caseload of 61

Mumbai records 14 new Covid-19 cases, no death

A health worker collects a swab sample for Covid-19 test. File Pic


Mumbai on Thursday recorded 14 Covid-19 cases, which took the tally in the metropolis to 11,54,972, while the death toll stood unchanged at 19,744, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.


The recovery count increased by two and reached 11,35,167, leaving the city with an active caseload of 61.



Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation data showed the city's recovery rate was 98.3 per cent.

So far, 1,85,83,003 coronavirus tests have been carried out in the city, including 2,782 in the last 24 hours, as per official data. 

