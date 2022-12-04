Mumbai records 16 new Covid-19 cases, no death

×
Updated on: 04 December,2022 09:54 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

A health worker collects a swab sample for Covid-19 test. File Pic


Mumbai on Sunday recorded 16 Covid-19 cases, which took the tally in the metropolis to 11,54,940, while the death toll stood unchanged at 19,744, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.


The recovery count increased by 16 and reached 11,35,145, leaving the city with an active caseload of 51.



The BMC data showed the city's recovery rate was 98.3 per cent and caseload doubling time is 1,09,154 days.

So far, 1,85,73,573 coronavirus tests have been carried out in the city, including 2,932 in the last 24 hours, as per official data. 

