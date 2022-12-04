×
Breaking News
Mumbai: Hawker licences will have to wait until new policy
Maharashtra: Government plans ‘two books in one’ strategy to reduce bag weight
Mumbai: Fire breaks out at Malad Tower; one injured
Mumbai: South Korean live-streamer records statement before judge in court
Mumbai Crime: Online research for toxic elements hint at planned murder of Santacruz businessman, say cops

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Nigerian man held in connection with cocaine seizure at Mumbai airport

Nigerian man held in connection with cocaine seizure at Mumbai airport

Updated on: 04 December,2022 07:59 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The DRI had on Saturday arrested a 27-year-old Kenyan man a 30-year-old woman from Guinea with 1,794 gm of cocaine

Nigerian man held in connection with cocaine seizure at Mumbai airport

Representative Image


The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Sunday apprehended a Nigerian national in connection with the seizure of cocaine worth Rs 18 crore at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, an official told PTI.


The DRI had on Saturday arrested a 27-year-old Kenyan man a 30-year-old woman from Guinea with 1,794 gm of cocaine. The passengers had arrived from Addis Ababa by an Ethiopian Airlines flight, he said.



The three accused were produced before a court, which sent them to judicial custody, the official told PTI. 


The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Saturday seized cocaine worth Rs 18 crore from two foreign nationals at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA).

Also Read: Drugs worth Rs 20 Lakhs seized, one arrested in Mumbai

One of the passengers is a 27-year-old Kenyan man who is a "clown" by profession while the other is a 30-year-old woman from Guinea who is in the clothing business, an official told PTI on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, the duo were intercepted after arriving from Addis Ababa by an Ethiopian Airlines flight.

They were found to be carrying four empty handbags. After cutting them open, eight plastic pouches containing 1.8 kg of cocaine were recovered, the official said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
chhatrapati shivaji international airport mumbai mumbai news nigeria news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK