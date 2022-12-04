Nigerian man held in connection with cocaine seizure at Mumbai airport

The DRI had on Saturday arrested a 27-year-old Kenyan man a 30-year-old woman from Guinea with 1,794 gm of cocaine

Representative Image

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Sunday apprehended a Nigerian national in connection with the seizure of cocaine worth Rs 18 crore at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, an official told PTI.

The DRI had on Saturday arrested a 27-year-old Kenyan man a 30-year-old woman from Guinea with 1,794 gm of cocaine. The passengers had arrived from Addis Ababa by an Ethiopian Airlines flight, he said.

The three accused were produced before a court, which sent them to judicial custody, the official told PTI.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Saturday seized cocaine worth Rs 18 crore from two foreign nationals at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA).

Also Read: Drugs worth Rs 20 Lakhs seized, one arrested in Mumbai

One of the passengers is a 27-year-old Kenyan man who is a "clown" by profession while the other is a 30-year-old woman from Guinea who is in the clothing business, an official told PTI on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, the duo were intercepted after arriving from Addis Ababa by an Ethiopian Airlines flight.

They were found to be carrying four empty handbags. After cutting them open, eight plastic pouches containing 1.8 kg of cocaine were recovered, the official said.

(With inputs from PTI)

CLICK HERE TO REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal