Mumbai records 27 new Covid-19 cases, no deaths

Mumbai on Tuesday reported 27 new coronavirus cases, taking the overall tally to 11,54,702, while no fresh death linked to the infection was reported in the metropolis, said the civic body. The death toll remained unchanged at 19,742, said a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) bulletin. On Monday, the city reported 15 Covid-19 cases and zero fatality.

The count of recoveries reached 11,34,599 after 44 patients recovered from the infection in the past 24 hours, said the BMC. The city currently has 224 active cases, said the bulletin. As many as 2,662 swab samples were tested in the past 24 hours, taking their total count to 1,85,18,873, it said. The coronavirus recovery rate stood at 98.3 per cent in the metropolis, while the case doubling rate was 23,317 days, the bulletin stated.

Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 120 fresh coronavirus cases, 164 more recoveries and zero fatality, the state health department said. The state’s overall COVID-19 tally rose to 81,34,627. The state’s case fatality rate stood at 1.87 per cent, while the recovery rate was 98.16 per cent. The state bulletin said 164 patients recovered from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours. It said 11,391 coronavirus tests were conducted in the past 24 hours.

