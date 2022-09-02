Mumbai records 272 new Covid-19 cases, 4 deaths

A total of 781 fresh cases logged across Maharashtra; tally of active patients in state stands at 9,887

Beneficiaries get their shots at Nair hospital. File pic

Mumbai on Thursday reported 272 new COVID-19 cases and four fatalities while the state recorded 781 fresh coronavirus cases, a steep drop from a day ago, the state health department said. No other region in the state barring Mumbai reported any COVID-related deaths.

Of the new cases reported in the city, 26 needed hospitalisation including 3 on oxygen support.

The financial capital also reported 834 recoveries in the past 24 hours while the number of active cases stood at 3,791.

With these additions, the state’s overall COVID-19 tally reached 81,01,119, while the death toll increased to 1,48,251, the department said in a bulletin.

On Wednesday, the state had recorded 1,600 cases and five fatalities due to the viral infection.

The state’s COVID-19 fatality rate stood at 1.83 per cent.

The department said 1,523 patients recovered from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, taking their cumulative count to 79,42,981 and leaving the state with 9,887 active cases.

As many as 15,496 new coronavirus tests were conducted in the state, pushing up their total number to 8,41,39,878, said the bulletin.

81,01,119 Total No. of cases in maharashtra

4 No. of deaths in city on thursday

834 patients Recovered and discharged in city on thursday

