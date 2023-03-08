Mumbai records 7 new COVID-19 cases, zero death; active tally at 82

The death toll remained unchanged at 19,747 with no fresh addition since the previous day

Mumbai on Wednesday reported seven new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 11,55,464, while no fresh death linked to the infection was recorded in the metropolis, the local civic body said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 19,747 with no fresh addition since the previous day, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in a bulletin.

On Monday, Mumbai had reported 14 coronavirus cases and zero fatalities.

According to the BMC bulletin, no fresh patient recovery was recorded in the last 24 hours which kept the active caseload at 82.

The number of recoveries remained unchanged at 11,35,635.

The city's coronavirus recovery rate was 98.3 per cent, while the case doubling rate stood at 70,906 days, according to the bulletin.

As many as 536 swab samples were tested since the previous evening, taking their cumulative count to 1,87,64,511, it said.

Mumbai's growth rate of COVID-19 cases between March 1 and March 7 was 0.0010 per cent.

