Breaking News
Mumbai Traffic Police penalised 11 thousand motorists amid Holi celebrations
Navy chopper makes emergency landing off Mumbai coast; 3 personnel rescued
Disappointed over representation of women in Maharashtra cabinet: Ajit Pawar
Mumbai: Man arrested at airport with heroin worth Rs 53 crore
Mumbai: Three held for trying to claim Rs 2 crore life insurance
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai records 7 new COVID 19 cases zero death active tally at 82

Mumbai records 7 new COVID-19 cases, zero death; active tally at 82

Updated on: 08 March,2023 09:23 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

The death toll remained unchanged at 19,747 with no fresh addition since the previous day

Mumbai records 7 new COVID-19 cases, zero death; active tally at 82

Image used for representational purpose. Pic/iStock


Mumbai on Wednesday reported seven new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 11,55,464, while no fresh death linked to the infection was recorded in the metropolis, the local civic body said.


The death toll remained unchanged at 19,747 with no fresh addition since the previous day, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in a bulletin.



On Monday, Mumbai had reported 14 coronavirus cases and zero fatalities.


According to the BMC bulletin, no fresh patient recovery was recorded in the last 24 hours which kept the active caseload at 82.
The number of recoveries remained unchanged at 11,35,635.

Also read: Police launch operation to nab prisoners released during Covid-19, 18 held

The city's coronavirus recovery rate was 98.3 per cent, while the case doubling rate stood at 70,906 days, according to the bulletin.

As many as 536 swab samples were tested since the previous evening, taking their cumulative count to 1,87,64,511, it said.

Mumbai's growth rate of COVID-19 cases between March 1 and March 7 was 0.0010 per cent.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

mumbai mumbai news news Covid 19 Coronavirus brihanmumbai municipal corporation

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK