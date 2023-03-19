Breaking News
Mumbai records 71 Covid-19 cases on March 18

Updated on: 19 March,2023 07:29 AM IST  |  Mumbai
BMC data reveals that cases have increased eight-fold in the short span of three weeks

Covid-19 cases in the city have increased eight-fold in the last three weeks. Mumbai reported 71 cases on Saturday, bringing the total active caseload to 246. Of the 71 cases, 65 are asymptomatic, the BMC data revealed. Even the test positivity rate has gone up to 5.5 per cent.


On February 25, there were only 32 active  Covid-19 cases in the city. By March 18, the number rose to 246. Of these, 11 are hospitalised. “But the ratio of symptomatic cases is low. Over 90 per cent cases are asymptomatic and do not require hospitalisation. As of now, one patient is in critical condition,” said an official from the BMC.



As per the data of 190 active cases in Mumbai, most cases are from high rises. Of the total cases, 21 each were detected in A ward, comprising Fort and Colaba and K West comprising Andheri West and Vile Parle West. Bhadup (S ward) has 15 cases. 

Though the cases have been increasing and the state health department has issued an advisory for influenza patients to cover the mouth with a handkerchief to prevent spread of viruses, there is no mandatory mask rule for the general public as of now. “The situation is under control,” said an official from the BMC.

