Mumbai records 793 new Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths

A health worker collects a swab sample for Covid-19 test. File Pic

Mumbai on Wednesday reported 793 new coronavirus cases, while two more patients succumbed to the infection in the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

With these additions, the overall Covid-19 tally rose to 11,40,566, while the death toll increased to 19,677, said the BMC in a bulletin.

As per the bulletin, the new Covid-19 cases were detected after 10,720 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, pushing their cumulative count to 1,80,36,433.

Mumbai's count of recuperated cases rose to 11,14,802 after 973 more patients recovered from the respiratory illness, leaving the metropolis with 6,087 active cases, said the BMC.

The city has a coronavirus recovery rate of 97.7 per cent, said the bulletin.

Of the 793 new Covid-19 cases, only 47 patients were symptomatic, it said.

The growth rate of Covid-19 stood at 0.076 per cent between August 17 and August 23, while the case doubling rate was 890 days.

