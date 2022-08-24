Breaking News
Double-barrelled probe ordered in Jet airways PF scam
Mumbai: Fix potholes or we stop work, warn school bus operators
CBI raids RJD MLA in Patna in alleged land for railways jobs case
Sonali Phogat's family suspect something 'fishy' in her death, seek official investigation
MNS chief Raj Thackeray backs Nupur Sharma over remarks against Prophet Muhammad
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai records 793 new Covid 19 cases 2 deaths

Mumbai records 793 new Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths

Updated on: 24 August,2022 07:00 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |
Written by: Ronak Mastakar | ronak.mastakar@mid-day.com

Top

With these additions, the overall Covid-19 tally rose to 11,40,566, while the death toll increased to 19,677

Mumbai records 793 new Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths

A health worker collects a swab sample for Covid-19 test. File Pic


Mumbai on Wednesday reported 793 new coronavirus cases, while two more patients succumbed to the infection in the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. 


With these additions, the overall Covid-19 tally rose to 11,40,566, while the death toll increased to 19,677, said the BMC in a bulletin.

As per the bulletin, the new Covid-19 cases were detected after 10,720 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, pushing their cumulative count to 1,80,36,433.


Also Read: Covid-19: Maharashtra logs 1,913 new cases, 5 deaths

Mumbai's count of recuperated cases rose to 11,14,802 after 973 more patients recovered from the respiratory illness, leaving the metropolis with 6,087 active cases, said the BMC.

The city has a coronavirus recovery rate of 97.7 per cent, said the bulletin.

Of the 793 new Covid-19 cases, only 47 patients were symptomatic, it said.

The growth rate of Covid-19 stood at 0.076 per cent between August 17 and August 23, while the case doubling rate was 890 days.

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
Coronavirus mumbai mumbai news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK