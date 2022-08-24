Breaking News
Covid-19: Maharashtra logs 1,913 new cases, 5 deaths

Updated on: 24 August,2022 05:41 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Currently, there are 12,578 active cases in Maharashtra

Representative image. Pic/Istock


On Wednesday, Maharashtra reported 1,913 new Covid-19 cases, while five more patients died due to the infection, according to the state health department bulletin.


The state health department mentioned that the tally of Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra jumped to 80,89,389, while the death toll increased to 1,48,208.

The case fatality rate in the state is 1.83 per cent and the recovery rate is 98.01 per cent.


As per the bulletin, of the total new cases, 1,320 were from the Mumbai administrative circle, followed by Pune (309), Nagpur (88), Nashik (65), Kolhapur (47), Akola (26), Latur (44) and Aurangabad (14) circles. An administrative circle consists of multiple districts.

Around 1,685 patients were discharged today after full recovery in the last 24 hours.

