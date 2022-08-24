No child death due to malnutrition in 5 years: Maharashtra minister Vijaykumar Gavit

Members of the NCP and Congress have objected to the minister's claim.
Vijaykumar Gavit. Pic/ official Twitter account
Maharashtra Tribal Development Minister Vijaykumar Gavit on Wednesday said in the state Assembly that there has been no child death reported due to malnutrition in the state in the last five years. However, members of the NCP and Congress objected to the minister's claim.
Gavit said, As per information shared by the state health department with my office, there is no child death reported due to malnutrition in the state."
"There are 16 districts in the state where tribal population is identified. No district has reported death due to malnutrition in the last five years," the minister said.
However, Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar objected to Gavit's response saying, ¿It is a well-known fact that there have been cases of malnutrition in the state and many children die due to it every year."
"In Melghat (Amravati district) alone, 18 children died between July 15 and August 15 this year,¿ the NCP leader claimed.
After a row over the issue, Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar asked the minister to reserve the question and produce fresh information about malnutrition.
