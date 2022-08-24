Kolkata university teacher’s forced resignation over swimsuit pictures on Instagram: Mumbaikars react

In the last two weeks, social media has been in rage over the news of an assistant professor from Kolkata’s Xavier’s University being forced to quit due to pictures of her in a swim-suit on her Instagram profile. We asked Mumbaikars what they had to say about the issue

The teacher, whose identity is unrevealed, had joined the university in August 2021 and was said to have been forced to quit by the university administration, who accused her of corrupting young minds with ‘objectionable’ pictures on a public platform. Image for representational purpose only. Photo Courtesy: istock

In the latest update on the news of an assistant professor being forced to resign from Kolkata’s Xavier’s university in 2021 due to pictures of her in a swimsuit on her Instagram account, the institution’s Vice-Chancellor, Father Felix Raj, has denied the allegations stating that the teacher quit on her own and that “it is humiliating to assume that the university would do so”.

The teacher, whose identity is unrevealed, had joined the university in August 2021 and was said to have been forced to quit by the university administration, who accused her of corrupting young minds with ‘objectionable’ pictures on a public platform. The administration had received a complaint from the father of an undergraduate student, who had stated that he had seen his son looking at the bikini-clad pictures of his teacher on Instagram.

The teacher filed a police case under Sections 354(C) (voyeurism) and 509 (outraging modesty of a woman) in February, but, the administration sent her a legal notice alleging defamation, seeking Rs 99 crore as damages, after the matter became public.

In interviews to the media, the teacher has stated that the picture was clicked in 2020 before she joined the university and was posted as Instagram stories, which remain on the account only for 24 hours. She has added that none of the institution stakeholders had access to her account. In an interview with the Indian Express, the teacher described a meeting with the Vice-Chancellor in October last year as "a modern re-enactment of a witch trial, where I was interrogated and subsequently slut-shamed over my private Instagram pictures".

As social media users come out in support of the teacher with over 13, 000 people signing an online petition demanding strict action against St Xavier’s University Vice-Chancellor, we asked people in Mumbai about their views on the issue. Here’s what they have to say:

Almas Mirza, 35, media professional

When I read about the incident, I was appalled that a woman's personal life was put under the scanner by her employers. What should matter to the university officials is how good she is at her job and how she conducts herself in the professional environment - in this case, the university premises. What she wears outside the workplace is no grounds for her to lose her job. It's not their place to interrogate her over private Instagram pictures.



The father's reaction is a classic representation of the way Indian men feel entitled to exercise control over women's personal choices. The fact that he sent a complaint to the university after getting his hands on the private pictures of the professor (wonder how he got them in the first place!) will certainly leave an impression on the teenager kid. This is exactly how patriarchal values are passed on from generation to generation. The way this kid is seeing how his dad has questioned the woman's bodily autonomy, he most likely would grow up to believe he can dictate what women can or cannot do. This rotten mentality is one of the gravest issues that plague Indian society today.

Moral policing in Indian educational institutions needs serious reforms. I remember an incident from my school days when a senior faculty member (female) slut-shamed girls who wore jeans outside the school. This was decades ago, but nothing seems to have changed even today. Teachers are the custodians of shaping young minds who are the future of India. It is about time we have some dedicated upgraded program to sensitise teachers about morals and ethics.

Arpit Badhiye, engagement manager

First, it is the teacher's personal life and it is their choice what they choose to post on social media. At the same time, we are talking about students above the age group of 18, who I feel are in a better state of mind to understand things (not all and there can be exceptions). If the student’s age was less than 18, then I think there would have been a problem considering that teenagers are in a nascent stage when they are trying to adapt to new changes in their self and surrounding environment as well.

What I feel is teachers can keep their social life private on social media like many of us do to add only selected people who can look into our personal lives. Also lower age group children ideally should not or maybe have limited access to such platforms. But, it's totally fine if he/she is already an adult and it's the teacher’s responsibility as well to understand and accept requests maybe after the student leaves the college. So, I think there should always be a balance and it's totally fine if the above solutions are met and can post as they wish. And a fine or a ban on teachers is totally useless and wrong.

Urja Talreja, PR and corporate communications executive

I believe that every person has a life beyond their profession. It all boils down to the freedom of expression and speech of an individual. In my opinion, the people who are supporting the Vice chancellor's decision to penalise an educator come from a conformist background, who have a lot to unlearn if they want to continue living at par with the society.



Being a communications’ trainer myself, I believe that instead of policing educationist's way of life, universities should propagate the ideas of free will and freedom of expression in this era of social media.

Hrushikesh Zanzote, 25, air steward

It’s totally unacceptable that a father chose to complain about the teacher and did not check the child’s behaviour first. Everyone has the right to wear what they like and have the freedom to choose to live the way they want. Also, the teacher has her own individual life and nobody can infringe upon that right. She could have been one of the best teachers in terms of qualifications and talent, but she was judged based on her Instagram pictures. Also, on social media people have access to see so many pictures like that, people like to show their body and reflect themselves. And nobody has the authority to say anything over such an expression.

As a father, he should have taught his son values of individual freedom and that a picture can be just looked as a picture, without ascribing values and that the photo doesn’t define anything wrong about the teacher. How does that matter to you and your life? Her knowledge and teaching is what must matter to you as a student.

This also says that women are not even free to post what they want without thinking about the society or office colleagues or anyone else. She will have to be calculative about how others’ thoughts will affect her. This is completely opposite to what we call modernity.

Aishwarya Bane, 28, public relations professional

Despite 75 years of independence, a woman in our country is still not safe and secure in all manners. In this case, a woman has posted a few pictures on Instagram; it is her wish. Let her do what she wants to do. How can a person in a bikini be termed bad or characterless than one who is wearing a saree or dress? When it comes to a woman’s rape in India, it is being done irrespective of their clothing. So we cannot judge or form a perception based on a bikini picture of a teacher. Why cannot a teacher wear some kind of clothes? Only Bollywood celebs and insta influencers have the right to wear them? Why do we have a particular image about a profession in our head? Irrespective of what we want in life, a woman has her choices and it is okay to wear a bikini despite being a teacher, doctor or a CA or anything. It’s her life and choice.



