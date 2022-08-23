Festive home décor: Interior designers suggest tips to spruce up your home to welcome guests this season

Many of our homes turn into a different colour during the festive season. Since many people are able to decorate their homes and invite people after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic, they will want it to look unique. Keeping the season in mind, Mid-day Online spoke to interior designers to help people decorate their house for Ganesh Chaturthi

Image for representation: iStock

The festive season is upon us this August and Mumbaikars have got a chance to decorate their homes once again. They have probably already started with Raksha Bandhan and festivals coming up later this month, people will go the extra mile. While the celebrations were limited last year, the fact that this year they can invite people over means that they will want to impress and so make the most of the opportunity this time. After all, the true essence of Indian festivals is the elaborate decorations along with the food and rituals.

Yes, the spirit is festive but this season also brings with it the rain, which is a deterrent when it comes to home décor because there is always additional maintenance. While taking care of your house from moisture and humidity is a priority now, experts say, you can still bring out the festive fervour with minimal effort. Reshma Chhabria, founder and creative head at HIIH, shares, “Everything looks prettier during the monsoons. Trees look greener and flowers look fresher. Bringing some of that freshness into the home makes for a happy place. Add potted plants and dainty flower arrangements around the house, accentuate those with string light lanterns to create a warm cosy space.”

Add plants, colour and light

Chhabria rightfully suggests bringing the colourful season into our homes even though the weather may be dull and try to dampen our spirits. It may also help brighten up our mood, especially after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic and that is something Misbah Kapadia, founder and curator of city-based Design Konstruct, an interior design brand, suggests we make the most of.

She says, “This weather allows us to spend more time indoors, thus giving us the opportunity to explore a spirited decor inspired by a cheerful vibe all around. Adding brighter colours, lights and scented candles while decorating the residential space will make everything look very lively. Using airy fabrics that allow air to pass, also builds a lighter ambience.” There is more magic in lighting candles around the house than just the scent and light it emanates because Chhabria says it also helps get rid of any mustiness in the space.

While adding colour is the easiest way to bring in the festive season home, Krsnaa Mehta, executive director, India Circus by Krsnaa Mehta, says choosing the right design inspiration for your home before starting anything is equally necessary. Just like Chhabria and Kapadia encourage adding colours of the season, Mehta iterates bringing them in is ideal because florals and vibrant colours are perpetually in fashion. “Adding fresh flowers and cotton upholstery along with compact and transferable furniture elements will increase the functionality and look of your home,” he adds.

Is minimal best?

We also know that the monsoon can play spoilsport for the festive season because they coincide with each other and that can definitely be a challenge. In fact, this may often dissuade one from indulging in elaborate home decor because it simply means spending too much time on maintaining it all. So, would interior designers recommend a minimalistic approach? “Definitely. A minimal sleek, seamless design devoid of any visual clutter is something I would recommend for low-maintenance. This allows the spaces to have a better user experience,” explains Kapadia. The city-based interior designer adds that having interiors that are functionally efficient and have multiple uses is a primary requirement in today’s time for every person.

Even Chhabria agrees with the minimalistic approach because most often than not, elaborate designs tend to mean heavy tapestry, and a lot of furniture, she says, and that may not be helpful. “So, a minimal approach towards your space is definitely easier to maintain during monsoons. Lighter drapes tend to dry easily, furniture is easier to clean and larger windows mean more sunlight and ventilation whenever possible,” she points out.

However, Mehta begs to differ. “Though minimalism can be recommended for low maintenance, the festive season is all about vibrancy and elements which add character to your space.,” he expresses. Instead, he says one can simply play with the different design elements in their home to bring in the spirit. “Just start with a vibrant colour palette along with compact pieces of furniture which can be easily transferred from one place to another,” he suggests.

Tips to brighten your house this season by Reshma Chhabria, Misbah Kapadia and Krsnaa Mehta

Lighting

It is one of the most essential parts of bringing in the festive feeling into any space. A combination of warm lamps, fairy lights and candles add joy to any space.

Plants and flowers

Including natural elements along with plants is ideal. Decorating the space with fresh seasonal flowers is a great way of celebrating the festive season.

All-purpose platters

Platters strewn across the house filled with sweets or even potpourri add a touch of colour and sweetness into the season.

Add colours

Vibrant colours and festive seasons have always gone hand-in-hand. Adding bright colours with quirky cushions or rugs helps add that spark without breaking the bank.

Multi-utility furniture

Since furniture takes up a lot of space in the house, selecting furniture pieces that serve double duty can help.

Storage

Include storage cabinets with open shelves because this will give a classic look and feel to the house. If you’re planning to renovate your kitchen, opt for an aluminum modular kitchen. Unlike wood, it is water-resistant and extremely easy to clean.

Balcony

If you have a balcony, install a glass shutter along the balcony wall. This will protect the interiors from rainwater and you will be able to enjoy some breeze when you like as well.

Decorate walls

Accentuate your home with accent figures, wall mirrors and wall art.

Furnishing

Choose bold motifs and patterns for your cushions and beddings. Uniformity with colours and patterns is the key to achieving the home of your dreams.

