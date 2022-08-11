Beauty tips: How to achieve a minimal makeup look for this festive season

From Raksha Bandhan to Ganesh Chaturthi, August is full of festivities calling for some beauty sessions. If you are someone who do not mind dolling up a bit for occasions, then here’s a minimal makeup guide for a fresh, dewy look this festive season

In Mumbai’s humid weather, a dewy makeup look would really help to enjoy the festivities in your best look. Image for representation only. Photo Courtesy: iStock

It doesn’t hurt to use makeup at times, when the occasion calls for it and the month of August is full of festive events. From Raksha Bandhan and Janmashtami to Independence Day and Ganesh Chaturthi, people are gearing up to celebrate the most of these days and make up for the pandemic’s long-lasting blues. While looking all glammed up is not necessary and not preferred by some, one can definitely go for a minimalist look with the right choice of dress and makeup to compliment it.



Moreover, in Mumbai’s humid weather, a dewy makeup look would really help to feel the day in your best look.