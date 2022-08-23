Keep it simple: How to plan your daily diet amid a hectic work schedule?

Having a balanced diet every day can be perceived as a difficult prospect for many young adults working at least nine to 10 hours of the day. Here, experts break down the complexities of nutrition and guide you through day’s meal plan
Experts say one can have a balanced diet with everyday home-cooked food at proper intervals. Image for representation: iStock
“Where there is a will, there is a way. Following a balanced diet is probably the easiest,” says Dr. (Mr) Kiran Rukadikar, bariatric physician, obesity consultant and founder of DietQueen. “Indians generally eat homemade food including roti, sabzi (vegetables and salads), dal, rice, non-veg, milk and fruits, that cover almost all essential nutrients,” he adds.