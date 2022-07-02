Breaking News
Mumbai records 811 new Covid-19 cases, two deaths

Updated on: 02 July,2022 07:13 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The tally of recovered patients increased to 10,86,057 after 1,909 persons were discharged

A health worker collects a swab sample for Covid-19 test. File Pic


Mumbai on Saturday recorded 811 new coronavirus infections and two pandemic-related deaths, which raised the city's caseload to 11,14,281 and death toll to 19,614, according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

There are 8,610 active cases in India's financial capital now. The tally of recovered patients increased to 10,86,057 after 1,909 persons were discharged. The recovery rate in the city now stands at 97 per cent.




As per the bulletin, 10,469 Covid-19 fresh tests were carried out in the metropolis, taking their cumulative count to 1,75,49,365.


The growth of Covid-19 cases in Mumbai stood at 0.114 per cent between June 25 and July 1, while the case doubling rate was 581 days, said the BMC.

Out of the 811 new patients, 755 were asymptomatic, while 56 symptomatic people were admitted in hospitals. Of these, 14 patients were on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

The civic body said of the 24,765 hospital beds earmarked for coronavirus patients, as many as 532 beds are currently occupied.

