Mumbai registers 16 new Covid-19 patients

Updated on: 28 November,2022 07:57 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Maharashtra logged 64 new cases on Sunday and no deaths. This took the count of patients so far to 81,35,684. At least 117 patients were discharged

A woman takes the jab at Nair Hospital. File pic/Ashish Raje


Mumbai on Sunday registered 16 new Covid-19 patients and no deaths. This took the overall tally of Covid-19 patients in Mumbai so far to 1,154,889. At least 15 patients recovered and were discharged. This takes the tally of overall recoveries till date to 1,135,051.


In all there were 2,748 tests done in Mumbai as per the BMC bulletin. The recovery rate of Mumbai is 98.3 per cent



The doubling rate of Mumbai is 6,0637 days. There are 95 active patients in Mumbai.


Maharashtra logged 64 new cases on Sunday and no deaths. This took the count of patients so far to 81,35,684. At least 117 patients were discharged. 

The recovery rate in the state is 98.17 per cent . There are 451 active cases in Maharashtra. Thane logged 63 new cases. Pune registered 155 cases, Nashik 23 cases and Akola 31 cases. 

81,35,684 Total No. of cases in the state so far
15 Total No. of recoveries in Mumbai on sunday
0 No. of deaths in Mumbai on sunday 
2,748 No of tests in Mumbai 

