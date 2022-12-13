Mumbai reports 10 new Covid-19 cases, active tally at 69

No death was reported on December 13, the death toll remained unchanged at 19,744, the BMC said
Representational Pic
Mumbai on Tuesday reported 10 new cases of Covid-19 cases. The fresh cases took the the tally of infections to 11,55,020, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a heath bulletin.
No death was reported on December 13, the death toll remained unchanged at 19,744, it said.
The recovery count increased by eight patients to touch 11,35,207.
The city now has an active caseload of 69, the heath bulletin said.
According to the data, Mumbai's overall growth rate of cases between December 6 and 12 was 0.0004 per cent, and the recovery rate stood at 98.3 per cent.
The caseload doubling time stood at 1,51,610 days, while the overall number of Covid-19 tests done was 1,85,92,799, including 1,963 in the past 24 hours, it further said.
Also Read: Maharashtra reports 27 new cases of Covid-19, active tally at 196
Mumbai had on Monday reported six Covid-19 cases.
No death was reported on December 12.
The recovery count had increased by three patients to touch 11,35,199, leaving the metropolis with an active caseload of 67.
Meanwhile, the state health department on Tuesday said, Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 27 new Covid-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 81,36,230, while no fresh death linked to the infection was registered in the state.
With 8,344 swab samples tested in the last 24 hours, their cumulative number in the state rose to 8,57,67,738, said the bulletin issued by the health department.
The number of recoveries increased to 79,87,626 after 31 more patients recuperated from the respiratory illness, leaving the state with 196 active cases, it said.
Of the total active cases of COVID-19, the highest - 69 - are in Mumbai, followed by 67 and 18 in Pune and Thane districts, respectively, among other districts, said the health department.
Maharashtra's coronavirus recovery rate was 98.17 per cent, while the fatality rate in the state stood at 1.82 per cent, it said.
(with PTI inputs)