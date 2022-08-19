Breaking News
Updated on: 19 August,2022 09:02 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

With these additions, the overall infection tally rose to 11,36,691, while the death toll increased to 19,672, as per BMC bulletin

Mumbai reports 1,011 new Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths; active tally at 5,852

A health worker collects a swab sample for Covid-19 test. File Pic


Mumbai on Friday reported 1,011 new coronavirus cases, along with two deaths, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).


With these additions, the overall infection tally rose to 11,36,691, while the death toll increased to 19,672, as per BMC bulletin.

As per the bulletin, the new Covid-19 cases were detected after 13,468 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative count to 1,79,93,838.


Also Read: Maharashtra reports 2,285 new Covid-19 cases, 5 deaths

The BMC in its bulletin said that Mumbai's tally of recuperated cases rose to 11,11,167 after 869 more patients recovered from the infection.

The city has a coronavirus recovery rate of 97.8 per cent and is now left with 5,852 active Covid-19 cases, the bulletin said.

Out of the 1,011 new patients, 941 were asymptomatic, while 70 symptomatic people were admitted in hospitals. Of these, 12 patients were on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

The civic body said of the 22,114 hospital beds earmarked for coronavirus patients, as many as 509 beds are currently occupied.

