Mumbai reports 105 swine flu cases in July

While only three swine flu (H1N1) cases were recorded in the first 10 days of July, there has been a sharp increase of 102 cases from July 11 to July 31

Representative Image

Mumbai recorded 105 swine flu cases (H1N1) in July this year as compared to two cases recorded in June. While only three swine flu cases were reported in the first 10 days of July, there has been a sharp increase of 102 cases from July 11 to July 31.

The data released by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) public health department also revealed that the city reported 109 H1N1 cases this year till July 31, of which 105 cases (96 per cent) were reported only in the month of July.

Symptoms of H1N1 include fever, cough, sore throat, throat irritation, body ache, headache, diarrhoea and vomiting.

Speaking about the rising cases, Dr Tushar Rane, Internal Medicine Expert, Apollo Spectra said, “These days we have seen dengue fever and swine flu cases on the rise. I have seen the young working population getting infected with these diseases in Mumbai. In most of the cases, fever is mild to moderate in severity, occasionally needing admission in cases with thrombocytopenia. We haven’t seen any severe Covid case lately.”

Also Read: Mumbai reports three swine flu cases in 10 days

Dr Behram Pardiwala, Director of Internal Medicines, Wockhardt Hospitals, said, “Symptoms of the H1N1 flu are the same as those of the seasonal flu. On the OPD basis, I have seen six to seven cases in two weeks. The elderly people with comorbidities and pregnant women must take extra care as the immune system is weaker and hospitalisation is needed.”

Dr Madhukar Gaikwad, unit head of the medicine department, Sir JJ Hospital, said, “More than H1N1 cases, positive cases of seasonal flu are reported in JJ hospital on an OPD basis. People should take preventive measures by wearing masks and avoiding crowded places.”

As the H1N1 cases are increasing in the city, the BMC’s public health department has issued an advisory for the citizens to take preventive measures.

The civic body has issued an advisory for the prevention of H1N1:

- Cover the nose while sneezing and coughing with a handkerchief or tissue

- Wash your hands often with soap and water

- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth

- Avoid visiting crowded places

- Do not take self-medication and consult a nearby BMC health post/dispensary/hospital immediately for treatment if there is a history of high fever, difficulty in breathing, or blue color of skin or lips. Treatment should not be delayed because it leads to complications and risks of death.

Besides this, BMC also informed that Mumbai reported 563 malaria cases, 65 leptospirosis cases, 61 dengue cases, 679 gastro cases, 65 hepatitis cases and two chikungunya cases in July.

Dr Rane said, “People should maintain clean surroundings, wear full sleeve clothes, and make sure there is no water accumulation around their house or place of work. Netting of house windows does help prevent a significant spread of such infections.”