No death was reported on May 27, the death toll in the city remained unchanged at 19,772, the health bulletin issued by the BMC said

Representational Pic

Listen to this article Mumbai reports 13 Covid-19 cases, active tally in city at 95 x 00:00

Mumbai on Saturday reported as many as 13 new cases of Covid-19. The addition of fresh cases took the total tally of infections in the city to 11,63,748, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a health bulletin.

No death was reported on May 27, the death toll in the city remained unchanged at 19,772, the health bulletin said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The city now has an active caseload of 95 patients, it further said.

The bulletin said that the recovery count increased by 26 more patients to touch the total number of recoveries to 11,43,881.

So far, 188,73,150 Covid-19 tests have been conducted in the city, including 973 samples taken in the past 24 hours, as per civic data.

The caseload doubling time is 44,693 days, as per civic data.

According to the data in the bulletin, Mumbai's overall growth rate of cases between May 20 and May 26 was 0.0015 per cent, and the recovery rate stood at 98.3 per cent.

Meanwhile, Mumbai had on Friday reported as many as seven new Covid-19 cases, while no death related to the virus was reported on May 26. The death toll stood unchanged at 19,772, the BMC had said in a bulletin.

India on May 27 reported a single day rise of 425 new coronavirus infections, while the number of active cases has decreased to 5,259, according to the Union Health Ministry data said on Saturday.

The death toll in the country has increased to 5,31,859 with three fatalities, which includes one death reconciled by Kerala, the data stated. The Covid-19 case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore.

The active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.80 per cent, according to the Health Ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease rose to 4,44,52,223 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.