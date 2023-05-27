India reports 425 new Covid-19 cases, active tally at 5,259

The Covid-19 case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore

India saw a single day rise of 425 new coronavirus infections, while the number of active cases has decreased to 5,259, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

The death toll has increased to 5,31,859 with three fatalities, which includes one death reconciled by Kerala, the data stated. The Covid-19 case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore.

The active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.80 per cent, according to the Health Ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease rose to 4,44,52,223 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Meanwhile, Mumbai on Friday reported seven Covid-19 cases, which took the tally to 11,63,735, while the death toll stood unchanged at 19,772.

The addition to the tally was a drop from the 11 cases detected a day earlier, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The recovery count increased by 29 in the last 24 hours to touch 11,43,855, leaving the metropolis with an active caseload of 108, the BMC said.

As per a BMC report, the recover rate is 98.3 per cent and the overall growth rate of cases between May 19 and 25 is 0.0015 per cent.

The caseload doubling time is 44,693 days and the overall number of coronavirus tests conducted is 1,88,72,177, including 786 in the last 24 hours.