Mumbai reports 14 Covid-19 cases, no deaths

Updated on: 01 June,2023 08:41 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

Mumbai on Thursday reported 14 new Covid-19 cases taking the city's caseload to 11,63,802, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said

Representative Image. Pic/iStock

Mumbai on Thursday reported 14 new Covid-19 cases taking the city's caseload to 11,63,802, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.


The death toll remained unchanged at 19,772 with no new pandemic-related fatalities being reported, it said.


A day before, the city had reported nine new Covid-19 cases and zero deaths. As many as 770 Covid-19 tests were conducted on Thursday.


The number of recovered persons reached 11,43,956 with 11 patients recovering since previous evening.

There are 74 active Covid-19 cases in the city now.

The recovery rate of Mumbai is 98.3 per cent and overall growth rate of COVID-19 cases for the period from May 26 to 31 was 0.0008 per cent.

Mumbai's caseload doubling rate is 82,054, as per the bulletin.

