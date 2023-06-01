Mumbai on Thursday reported 14 new Covid-19 cases taking the city's caseload to 11,63,802, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said

Representative Image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article Mumbai reports 14 Covid-19 cases, no deaths x 00:00

Mumbai on Thursday reported 14 new Covid-19 cases taking the city's caseload to 11,63,802, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 19,772 with no new pandemic-related fatalities being reported, it said.

ADVERTISEMENT

A day before, the city had reported nine new Covid-19 cases and zero deaths. As many as 770 Covid-19 tests were conducted on Thursday.

The number of recovered persons reached 11,43,956 with 11 patients recovering since previous evening.

There are 74 active Covid-19 cases in the city now.

Also read: NCP chief Sharad Pawar meets Maha CM Eknath Shinde in Mumbai

The recovery rate of Mumbai is 98.3 per cent and overall growth rate of COVID-19 cases for the period from May 26 to 31 was 0.0008 per cent.

Mumbai's caseload doubling rate is 82,054, as per the bulletin.