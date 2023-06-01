Breaking News
NCP chief Sharad Pawar meets Maha CM Eknath Shinde in Mumbai

Updated on: 01 June,2023 07:40 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar on Thursday met Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde at Varsha Bungalow, the official residence of Chief Minister.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar meets Maha CM Eknath Shinde in Mumbai

Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar on Thursday met Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde at Varsha Bungalow, the official residence of Chief Minister.


This is the first meeting between the two leaders since the transfer of power in Maharashtra and is seen as the biggest development in the state politics.


The meeting is also considered significant because other Sena faction leader Uddhav Thackeray is abroad for holidays.


Although the reason behind the meeting could not be ascertained immediately, but it has raised many eyebrows.

