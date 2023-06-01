Mumbai: Pydhonie residents receive 'stinky, dirty' drinking water

The residents from the Pydhonie’s Ghoghari Mohalla in south Mumbai have alleged that they have been receiving contaminated, muddy tap water forcing them to look for water tankers to get clean drinking water

Representative Image. Pic/iStock

A resident, Mohammed Umar Khan said that as he went to store water for the day in the morning, he was shocked to see dirty water flowing out. Khan went to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)’s C ward office to file a complaint about the water supply issue in his area and request the civic body to look into the matter.

Khan said this is not the first time that they have received “such contaminated” water. In the recent past, a few weeks ago, too, we were receiving contaminated water from the tap. The water stinks and is dirty. “We see mud particles settled down in the water buckets and other utensils after filling them with the water.”

“These days the weather in Mumbai is bad due to which people often fall sick. In such a situation, getting contaminated water will cause health issues for the residents,” he added.

Mid-day tried to reach to the BMC’s C ward officer. He was unavailable for a comment.

Arfat Siddique, a social worker, who stays in the nearby area, said, “While the residents are enquiring about water tankers to at least store clean water for drinking purposes, the locals found out that the rates of water tankers have increased too. This makes it either difficult to book a water tanker or shell out extra money from their pockets.”