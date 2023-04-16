Mumbai reports 182 Covid-19 cases, one death

Mumbai now have an active caseload of 1,663 patients, the BMC said in a health bulletin

Representational Pic

Mumbai on Sunday reported 182 new cases of Covid-19 and one death related to the infection. The addition of the fresh cases took the total tally of infections in the city to 11,60,551, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a health bulletin.

The city has been recently witnessing a sudden spike in the daily cases of coronavirus. On Sunday, Mumbai witnessed a sharp decline in the daily cases of Covid-19.

With the death reported on April 16, the death toll in the city reached 19,754, the health bulletin said.

A 42-year-old woman with comorbidities diabetes mellitus died during the day, it said.The bulletin said that the recovery count increased by 220 more patients to touch the total number of recoveries to 11,39,134.

The city now has an active caseload of 1,663 patients, it further said.

According to the data in the bulletin, Mumbai's overall growth rate of cases between April 9 and April 15 was 0.0199 per cent, and the recovery rate stood at 98.2 per cent.

So far, 1,88,22,197 Covid-19 tests have been conducted in the city, including 1,563 samples taken in the past 24 hours, as per civic data.The caseload doubling time is 3,424 days, as per civic data.