Mumbai reports 187 Covid-19 cases, one death

The recovery count increased by 375 to touch 11,26,549, leaving the city with 1,711 active cases, a BMC official said
Representational Pic
Mumbai reported 187 Covid-19 cases and one death on Sunday. The fresh coronavirus cases in the city took the tally to 11,47,978 and the toll to 19,718, a civic official told the PTI.
The recovery count increased by 375 to touch 11,26,549, leaving the city with 1,711 active cases, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said.
As per the BMC official, of the new cases, only 13 are symptomatic, taking the total number of such patients to 216.
Also Read: Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Accused conducted recce in Mumbai to target Salman Khan
BMC data showed the recovery rate was 98.1 per cent and the growth rate of cases between September 4 and September 10 stood at 0.024 per cent.
The overall number of coronavirus tests carried out in the city was 1,81,75,335, including 4,801 in the last 24 hours, as per official data.
The caseload doubling time was 2,962 days, it added.
(with PTI inputs)