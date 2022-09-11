Breaking News
Sidhu Moose Wala murder Accused conducted recce in Mumbai to target Salman Khan

Updated on: 11 September,2022 05:15 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Kapil Pandit, one of the arrested accused, said during interrogation that he along with Sachin Bishnoi and Santosh Yadav had conducted a recce in Mumbai to target Salman Khan on the instructions of Lawrence Bishnoi, a Punjab Police official said

Salman Khan. File Pic/AFP


Accused in Sidhu Moose Wala murder case had conducted a recce in Mumbai to target Bollywood actor Salman Khan on the instructions of Lawrence Bishnoi, said Gaurav Yadav, Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) on Sunday, according to the ANI.


In June this year, a threat letter was sent to him and his father Salim Khan. The Mumbai Police had registered an FIR in the matter and has been probing the case.

The letter that was written in Hindi read, Salim Khan and his son Salman Khan would soon meet the same fate as slain singer Siddhu Moosewala, police sources told the ANI on condition of anonymity.


"Kapil Pandit, one of the arrested accused, said during interrogation that he along with Sachin Bishnoi and Santosh Yadav had conducted a recce in Mumbai to target Salman Khan on the instructions of Lawrence Bishnoi. We will also interrogate them," he added.

DGP Yadav said that to target Salman Khan, a plan was made in collaboration with Sampat Nehra, which we got to know on May 30.

He further said, a Red Corner Notice has been issued against gangster Goldy Brar through Interpol with the help of central agencies.

The DGP also said that a total of 23 accused have been arrested so far in the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case.

"A total number of 23 accused has been arrested so far in the case. Two accused were neutralized in an encounter and so far 35 accused have been named in the matter," Punjab DGP said while interacting with the press here.

The chief accused, Deepak Mundi, along with his two associates Kapil Pandit and Rajinder were arrested by Nepal Police on Saturday.

DGP said that Rajinder Joker who was in Nepal was in touch with Goldie Brar and was preparing to flee to Dubai and from there he was palling to go to Thailand on a fake passport.

"It took 105 days to investigate the entire matter. The states the accused were hiding are Haryana Rajasthan and West Bengal," he said.

He further said that Kapil Pandit and Rajinder Joker were already nominated as accused not shooters but they were involved.

"Those who suspect Balkar Singh are also being investigated," he added.

Meanwhile, the Mansa Court in Punjab on Sunday sent the main shooter of the Sidhu Moosewala murder case, Deepak Mundi, along and his two associates Kapil Pandit and Rajinder, to six-day police remand.

They were arrested near the West Bengal-Nepal border on Saturday.

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by assailants in Jawaharke village of Punjab's Mansa district on May 29. The incident took place a day after his security was withdrawn by the Punjab police among 424 others.

Earlier this month, India confirmed that two suspects, one from Kenya and one from Azerbaijan, have been arrested in connection with the murder of Punjabi singer, Sidhu Moose Wala and the country is in close touch with the local authorities.

Punjab police, earlier, claimed in their filed petition that Lawrence Bishnoi is a key conspirator of singer Sidhu Moose Wala. Punjab Police further submitted that during the investigation of the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case, the confessional statements of the arrested accused were recorded wherein it was clearly pointed out that Lawrence Bishnoi had tasked the co-accused to carry out the planned killing of Sidhu Moose Wala.

Last month, Haryana Police arrested four persons associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar gang and recovered a large number of arms and ammunition from their possession in the Mahesh Nagar police station area of the district, said Ambala Superintendent of Police.

According to the petition filed by Punjab Police in the city court that Lawrence Bishnoi is a key conspirator of singer Sidhu Moose Wala murder. While a Punjab government release said that gangster Goldy Brar had claimed responsibility for Sidhu Moose Wala's murder on behalf of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

(with ANI inputs)

