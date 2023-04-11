Mumbai reports 242 fresh Covid-19 infections in 24 hours

Maharashtra state has reported 919 new Covid-19 cases and one fatality in the past 24 hours

Mumbai on Tuesday recorded 242 fresh cases of Covid-19 infections taking the total number of active cases in the city to 1478, Public Health Department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said. On Monday, the city had reported 95 new Covid-19 cases.

On Monday, the civic body said that amid the surge in Covid-19 cases, as a precautionary measure, all senior citizens above 60 years of age should wear masks. It also made masks mandatory for all employees, patients, and visitors in municipal hospitals.

Municipal Commissioner and Administrator, Iqbal Singh Chahal while chairing a Covid review meeting on Monday said that the infectious disease of Covid-19 virus has once again on rise in various states of the country, and the number of patients has also increased in Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation area in the past few days.

According to the Union Ministry of Health, there is a possibility of an increase in the number of Covid patients in the month of May. Owing to this, all the hospitals of BMC, as well as all the private hospitals, should also be equipped for the treatment of Covid, appealed Chahal.

“Although it is not mandatory, particularly senior citizens above 60 years of age should wear masks as a precautionary measure while walking in crowded places. Also, it will be mandatory for all the employees, patients, and visitors to wear masks in all BMC hospitals,” he said.

Chahal stated that as per the Government of India's Health Department's prediction of an increase in the number of Covid patients, it is advised to the entire health system to stay prepared to deal with increasing Covid cases. “Although not mandatory, some guidelines are to be issued as a precautionary measure. According to the medical prediction, the number of patients exposed to Covid infection is expected to increase in the coming month of May. Therefore, while stating that it is necessary to keep hospital beds ready at BMC as well as private hospitals, he has also given various instructions.”

Meanwhile, Maharashtra has reported 919 new Covid-19 cases, the state public health department bulletin stated.

The new cases took the overall infection tally to 81,51,176, it said.

Besides 919 cases, Maharashtra reported one Covid-19 death. The case fatality rate in the state at 1.82 per cent, the bulletin said.

The state currently has 4,875 active cases, the state health department said in the bulletin.

Around 710 patients discharged today taking the tally to 79,97,840 Covid-19 patients getting discharged after full recovery until today. The Recovery rate in the state is at 98.12 per cent, the bulletin said.

As per the health department's bulletin, Mumbai had recorded 242 cases on Tuesday.

The only fatality of the day was reported in Akola Municipal Corporation city, it said.