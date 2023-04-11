Covid-19: Maharashtra logs 919 new cases, one death

Besides 919 cases, on Tuesday, Maharashtra reported one Covid-19 death. The case fatality rate in the state at 1.82 per cent, the bulletin said

On Tuesday, Maharashtra reported 919 new Covid-19 cases, the state public health department bulletin stated.

The new cases took the overall infection tally to 81,51,176, it said.

Besides 919 cases, on Tuesday, Maharashtra reported one Covid-19 death. The case fatality rate in the state at 1.82 per cent, the bulletin said.

The state currently has 4,875 active cases, the state health department said in the bulletin.

Around 710 patients discharged today taking the tally to 79,97,840 Covid-19 patients getting discharged after full recovery until today. The Recovery rate in the state is at 98.12 per cent, the bulletin said.

As per the health department's bulletin, Mumbai had recorded 242 cases on Tuesday.

The only fatality of the day was reported in Akola Municipal Corporation city, it said.