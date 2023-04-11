Breaking News
Maharashtra govt ignoring rain-hit farmers, undertaking yatra: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant

Updated on: 11 April,2023 07:34 PM IST  |  Akola
PTI |

Maharashtra govt ignoring rain-hit farmers, undertaking yatra: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant

File Photo


Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Arvind Sawant on Tuesday targeted Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis over their Ayodhya tour and accused the government of shirking its responsibility towards farmers who are hit by unseasonal rains.


He alleged the state government announced an aid of a paltry Rs 177 crore to farmers who have lost their crops due to untimely rains and hailstorms.



"A comprehensive package was needed for the affected farmers but this government is focused on going on a yatra. What moral right do they have to go Ayodhya when they have forgotten the samskars of Lord Ram for the sake of power?" the Mumbai South MP questioned.


He was speaking to reporters after meeting the injured victims of the tree collapse tragedy at the government hospital here.

Seven persons were killed and 37 others injured when a tree fell on a tin shed under which people were standing in a temple premises after heavy wind and rains in Akola district on Sunday.

Sawant alleged all institutions including the Election Commission are "sold".

He criticised Fadnavis, the guardian minister of Akola district, for allegedly not meeting the victims of the tree collapse incident. 

