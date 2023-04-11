Breaking News
Mumbai: Activists demand 50 per cent rebate on water charges in light of cut
Darshan death case: ‘How did cops suddenly find the suicide note’
Mumbai: Civic body’s dust mitigation project gathering dust?
Mumbai: 32-yr-old turns to crime when hawking fails; busted in 6 months
Bombay HC quashes transfer of suspended EPFO employee to Indore
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Babri masjid demolition remark Uddhav Thackeray demands resignation of Chandrakant Patil

Babri masjid demolition remark: Uddhav Thackeray demands resignation of Chandrakant Patil

Updated on: 11 April,2023 01:29 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Chandrakant Patil has claimed that Balasaheb Thackeray or Shiv Sena had nothing to do with the Babri demolition

Babri masjid demolition remark: Uddhav Thackeray demands resignation of Chandrakant Patil

Uddhav Thackeray press conference Pic/Pradeep Dhivar


When Babri Masjid was demolished, all the rats were in burrows, stated Uddhav Thackeray in a press conference on Tuesday, April 11. During the conference, Uddhav demanded the resignation of Maharashtra's higher education minister Chandrakant Patil.


Speaking at the press conference, Thackeray further stated that, at that time, Balasaheb accepted the responsibility. Now, they are coming out of the burrow one by one.



"BJP never had courage. Shiv Sainiks also fought on the streets during the Mumbai riots. On one side, Mohan Bhagwat goes to the mosque. Now going to promote through Qawwali," said Uddhav.


Also Read: ‘It’s textbook repeat of 1949 in Babri Masjid’

Chandrakant Patil has claimed that Balasaheb Thackeray or Shiv Sena had nothing to do with the Babri demolition.

Reacting to Chandrakant Patil's controversial claim about Balasaheb Thackeray, Uddhav Thackeray said, "CM Eknath Shinde should take the resignation of Chandrakant Patil, over his statement. It is an insult to Balasaheb. If CM Shinde cannot take Patil's resignation, then CM should give his resignation."

Uddhav further added that the BJP is conspiring to erase the significance of Balasaheb. "They should not use Balasaheb's photo," added Uddhav.

mumbai mumbai news maharashtra bandra uddhav thackeray Eknath Shinde

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK