Babri masjid demolition remark: Uddhav Thackeray demands resignation of Chandrakant Patil

Uddhav Thackeray press conference Pic/Pradeep Dhivar

When Babri Masjid was demolished, all the rats were in burrows, stated Uddhav Thackeray in a press conference on Tuesday, April 11. During the conference, Uddhav demanded the resignation of Maharashtra's higher education minister Chandrakant Patil.

Speaking at the press conference, Thackeray further stated that, at that time, Balasaheb accepted the responsibility. Now, they are coming out of the burrow one by one.

"BJP never had courage. Shiv Sainiks also fought on the streets during the Mumbai riots. On one side, Mohan Bhagwat goes to the mosque. Now going to promote through Qawwali," said Uddhav.

Chandrakant Patil has claimed that Balasaheb Thackeray or Shiv Sena had nothing to do with the Babri demolition.

Reacting to Chandrakant Patil's controversial claim about Balasaheb Thackeray, Uddhav Thackeray said, "CM Eknath Shinde should take the resignation of Chandrakant Patil, over his statement. It is an insult to Balasaheb. If CM Shinde cannot take Patil's resignation, then CM should give his resignation."

Uddhav further added that the BJP is conspiring to erase the significance of Balasaheb. "They should not use Balasaheb's photo," added Uddhav.