Uddhav Thackeray should use words carefully: Chandrakant Patil

Earlier in the day, Thackeray hit out at state Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis and called him "worthless" following an alleged attack on a woman worker of Shiv Sena (UBT) in Thane

Chandrakant Patil. File Pic

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Maharashtra minister Chandrakant Patil on Tuesday said Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray should use his words carefully.

Earlier in the day, Thackeray hit out at state Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis and called him "worthless" following an alleged attack on a woman worker of Shiv Sena (UBT) in Thane.

Also Read: Maharashtra: Uddhav dubs Fadnavis a 'worthless' home minister, seeks his resignation; he hits back with 'weak' ex-CM jibe

In a statement, Patil said, "Uddhav Thackeray is frustrated after losing power in the state. He should use words carefully, otherwise people of the state would teach him a lesson. If you criticise us, we will pay back in the same coin," the BJP leader warned.

"Some people are stooping very low to criticise others in the state. Thackeray was a restrained leader, but he is now helpless and talking in Sanjay Raut's language," Patil added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.