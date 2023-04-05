Breaking News
Uddhav Thackeray should use words carefully: Chandrakant Patil

Updated on: 05 April,2023 08:42 AM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Earlier in the day, Thackeray hit out at state Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis and called him "worthless" following an alleged attack on a woman worker of Shiv Sena (UBT) in Thane

Uddhav Thackeray should use words carefully: Chandrakant Patil

Chandrakant Patil. File Pic


Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Maharashtra minister Chandrakant Patil on Tuesday said Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray should use his words carefully.


Earlier in the day, Thackeray hit out at state Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis and called him "worthless" following an alleged attack on a woman worker of Shiv Sena (UBT) in Thane.



Also Read: Maharashtra: Uddhav dubs Fadnavis a 'worthless' home minister, seeks his resignation; he hits back with 'weak' ex-CM jibe


In a statement, Patil said, "Uddhav Thackeray is frustrated after losing power in the state. He should use words carefully, otherwise people of the state would teach him a lesson. If you criticise us, we will pay back in the same coin," the BJP leader warned.

"Some people are stooping very low to criticise others in the state. Thackeray was a restrained leader, but he is now helpless and talking in Sanjay Raut's language," Patil added. 

maharashtra mumbai mumbai news Shiv Sena bharatiya janata party uddhav thackeray

