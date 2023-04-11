Drill shows govt hospital ready to tackle COVID-19

At JJ, drill showed that it took up to 8 minutes for each patient to get admitted; BMC hospitals to follow suit

Health workers take part in the drill at JJ hospital on Monday. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

The government-run JJ group of hospitals and medical college conducted a drill to check for its preparedness to deal with COVID-19 cases. While conducting the drill, it was noticed that it took around 7-8 minutes for patients to get admitted, right from registration for the fever OPD and from there to the testing cabin. According to officials, on an average, per day, the hospital sees 300 to 350 cases of fever.

COVID-19 cases have been on the rise in Maharashtra and other states. The Centre last week directed all hospitals to conduct a drill to know their preparedness. On Monday, JJ hospital conducted the drill at 10.30 am. Dean of JJ Hospital and Grant Medical College Dr Pallavi Saple said, “We have separate fever OPD and isolation ward facilities. Once the patient has tested positive he or she will be transferred to St George Hospital. Our doctors and staff are trained to handle the inflow of suspected as well as confirmed COVID patients.”

On the condition of anonymity, a senior official from the hospital said, “At JJ, we have arranged 50 beds out of which 30 will be for severe acute respiratory infections (SARI) and 20 beds will be for suspected patients.

Cama Hospital Superintendent Dr Tushar Palve said, “The drill went smoothly. We have reserved 100 beds for COVID-19 patients, including for children and pregnant women. Our doctors and staff are well prepared to handle COVID-19 emergencies and all necessary precautions have been taken.”

St George Hospital, which was a dedicated COVID-19 hospital during the pandemic also conducted a drill. The hospital has around 200 beds reserved for COVID-19 patients.

GT hospital has been kept on standby and if needed, it will also treat COVID patients if the number goes up, said an official from the hospital. Meanwhile, BMC hospitals, too, will be conducting drills.