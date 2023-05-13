Mumbai reports 28 Covid-19 cases, active tally at 283

No death related to the infection was reported on May 13. The death toll in the city remained unchanged at 19,769, a BMC health bulletin said

Mumbai on Saturday reported 28 new cases of Covid-19. The addition of the fresh cases took the total tally of infections in the city to 11,63,503, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a health bulletin.

After a recent sudden spike in the daily cases of coronavirus. Mumbai has now been witnessing a sharp decline in the daily cases of Covid-19.

Meanwhile, no death related to the infection was reported on May 13. The death toll in the city remained unchanged at 19,769, the bulletin said.

The bulletin said that the recovery count increased by 47 more patients to touch the total number of recoveries to 11,43,451.

The city now has an active caseload of 283 patients, it further said.

According to the data in the bulletin, Mumbai's overall growth rate of cases between May 6 and may 12 was 0.0036 per cent, and the recovery rate stood at 98.3 per cent.

So far, 188,60,677 Covid-19 tests have been conducted in the city, including 1,128 samples taken in the past 24 hours, as per civic data.

The caseload doubling time is 19,488 days, as per civic data.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra had on Friday reported 121 new Covid-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 81,68,217, while one more patient succumbed to the infection in the state, said the health department.

With addition of the single fatality, the toll rose to 1,48,542, said a department bulletin.

Mumbai had logged 28 cases on Friday, taking the overall tally to 11,62,552.

On Thursday, Maharashtra had reported 149 cases, but no death linked to the disease.

According to the bulletin, 7,483 new coronavirus tests were conducted in the state, pushing up their total count to 8,70,81,862.