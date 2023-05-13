Mumbai: Some trains to be affected due to block between Virar-Vaitarna section, check details

The block will be from 23.50 hrs to 04.20 hrs on the intervening night of May 13th/14th, the Western Railway said

The Western Railway on Saturday said that some trains will be affected due to block between Virar-Vaitarna section.

In a statement, the Western Railway said, In order to carry out the work of launching of PSC slab at Bridge No. 88 between Virar – Vaitarna section, blocks will be taken. The block will be from 23.50 hrs to 04.20 hrs on the intervening night of 13th/14th May, 2023. Due to this block, few Western Railway trains will be regulated and one passenger train will remain cancelled.

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the details of these trains are as under:

Cancellation of Trains:

1.Train No. 09089 Virar – Sanjan Passenger of 14th May, 2023 will remain cancelled.

Regulation of Trains:

1.Train No. 09184 Banaras – Mumbai Central Special will be regulated by 2.30 hrs.

2.Train No. 19038 Barauni – Bandra Terminus Avadh Express will be regulated by 2.25 hrs.

3.Train No. 11087 Veraval – Pune Express will be regulated by 2.10 hrs.

4.Train No. 22946 Okha – Mumbai Central Saurashtra Mail will be regulated by 2.15 hrs.

5.Train No. 22904 Bhuj – Bandra Terminus AC Superfast Express will be regulated by 2.15 hrs.

6.Train No. 12940 Jaipur – Pune Express will be regulated by 2.10 hrs.

7.Train No. 22928 Ahmedabad – Bandra Terminus Lok Shakti Express will be regulated by 1.55 hrs.

8.Train No. 19218 Veraval – Bandra Terminus Express will be regulated by 1.50 hrs.

9.Train No. 12928 Ekta Nagar – Dadar Express will be regulated by 2.00 hrs.

10.Train No. 22944 Indore – Daund Express will be regulated by 1.55 hrs.

11.Train No. 14701 Shri Ganganagar – Bandra Terminus Amrapura Aravali Express will be regulated by 2.00 hrs.

12.Train No. 12902 Ahmedabad – Dadar Superfast Express will be regulated by 2.10 hrs.

13.Train No. 12962 Indore – Mumbai Central Avantika Express will be regulated by 2.00 hrs.

14.Train No. 12956 Jaipur – Mumbai Central Superfast Express will be regulated by 2.10 hrs.

15.Train No. 14707 Bikaner – Dadar Ranakpur Express will be regulated by 2.15 hrs.

16.Train No. 09084 Dahanu Road – Borivali MEMU Special will be regulated by 2.10 hrs.

17.Train No. 09284 Dahanu Road – Panvel Special will be regulated by 1.55 hrs.

18.Train No. 09052 Bhusaval – Mumbai Central Special will be regulated by 2.05 hrs.

19.Train No. 12268 Hapa – Mumbai Central Duranto Express will be regulated by 2.00 hrs.

20.Train No. 12972 Bhavnagar Terminus – Bandra Terminus Express will be regulated by 1.50 hrs.

21.Train No. 12215 Delhi Sarai Rohilla – Bandra Terminus Garib Rath Express will be regulated by 1.55 hrs.

Repercussions on Mumbai Suburban Train Services:

1.Train No. 93002 Dahanu Road - Churchgate Local will be regulated by 1.45 hrs.

2.Train No. 93004 Dahanu Road – Andheri Local will be regulated by 1.55 hrs and will be extended upto Churchgate on 14th May, 2023.

"Passengers are requested to kindly take note of the same," the Western Railway said.