According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, during the block period, all fast line trains will be operated on slow lines between Virar and Bhayandar and Borivali stations

Mumbai Local Train. File Pic

Listen to this article Mumbai: Western Railway's night jumbo block on weekend between Vasai and Bhayandar x 00:00

The Western Railway on Friday said that it will operate a night block over the weekend and there will be a no day block on Sunday, May 14.

In a statement, the Western Railway said that to carry out maintenance work of tracks, signaling and overhead equipment, a jumbo block of four hours will be taken on up fastline from 23.30 hrs to 03.30 hrs and down fast line from 00.45 hrs to 04.45 hrs between Vasai Road and Bhayandar station on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, i.e. on 13 and 14 May, 2023.

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, during the block period, all fast line trains will be operated on slow lines between Virar and Bhayandar and Borivali stations.

During the block period, some up and down suburban trains will remain cancelled, the Western Railway said.

"Detailed information to this effect is available with concerned Station Masters. Passengers are requested to take note of the above arrangements" it said.

Also Read: Mumbai local train updates: Western Railway gears up ahead of monsoon

Meanwhile, in a recent statement, the Western Railway had said that it will run 49 pairs of summer special trains, of which 16 special trains are being run from Mumbai.

In the official statement that was issued by the Western Railway on Wednesday, the Western Railway said that for the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand during the ensuing summer vacation, Western Railway is running several special trains on special fare from various stations to various destinations.

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, with a view to meet the travel demand during the ongoing summer vacation, Western Railway is running 49 pairs of Summer Special trains to various destinations with almost 1850 trips. Out of these mainly, 26 pairs of trains cater to the states in north India while 15 pairs for western region, two pairs for north east, while 03 pairs of trains are run to the southern states. To cater to the passengers from Surat/ Udhna, 06 pairs of originating special trains are being run while 23 pairs of trains are passing through Surat/ Udhna or Bhestan. Similarly, 28 pairs of originating trains are run from other stations of Gujarat such as Ahmedabad, Gandhidham, Valsad, Okha etc.