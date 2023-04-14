Mumbai reports 284 Covid-19 cases, one death

The recovery count increased by 275 in the last 24 hours to touch 11,38,707, the BMC said

Representational Pic

Mumbai on Friday reported as many as 284 new cases of Covid-19 and one death related to the infection. The addition of the fresh cases took the total tally of infections in the city to 11,60,103, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a health bulletin.

The city has been witnessing a sudden spike in the daily cases of coronavirus.

With the death reported on April 14, the death toll in the city reached 19,753, the health bulletin said.

A 91-year-old man with comorbidities, including acute kidney injury, died during the day, it said.

The recovery count increased by 275 more patients to touch the total number of recoveries to 11,38,707, the bulletin said.

The city now has an active caseload of 1,643 patients, it further said.

According to the data in the bulletin, Mumbai's overall growth rate of cases between April 7 and April 13 was 0.0189 per cent, and the recovery rate stood at 98.2 per cent.

So far, 1,88,18,869 Covid-19 tests have been conducted in the city, including 1,729 samples taken in the past 24 hours, as per civic data.

The caseload doubling time is 3,551 days, as per civic data.

The BMC had made masks mandatory inside civic-run hospitals since April 10 and had urged senior citizens and those with comorbidities to wear masks amid a rise in cases since the start of the month.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Friday reported 1152 new Covid-19 cases, the state health department bulletin said. The state also reported four coronavirus related deaths on Friday, it said.

The fresh cases on Friday took the overall infection tally to 81,54,529, as per the bulletin.

Maharashtra now has a case fatality rate in the state at 1.82 per cent, the bulletin said.

The state currently has 5,928 active cases, the state health department said in the bulletin.

920 patients were discharged on April 14 and 80,00,126 Covid-19 patients were discharged after full recovery till date. The Recovery rate in the state is at 98.11 per cent, the bulletin said.