Mumbai reports 290 Covid-19 cases, two deaths

Updated on: 08 September,2022 08:48 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Compiled by: Asif Rizvi | asif.ali@mid-day.com

Mumbai on Thursday recorded 290 Covid-19 cases and two deaths. The fresh cases took the tally to 11,47,331 and the toll to 19,716, a civic official told the PTI.


This was a dip from the 316 cases and three deaths witnessed on Wednesday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official added.

Mumbai has been reporting over 200 cases since the beginning of September, he pointed out. Of the 290 new cases, only 19 are symptomatic.


The recovery count increased by 270 during the day and touched 11,25,379, leaving the city with 2,236 active cases, the official said.

So far, 1,81,51,897 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the city, including 8,914 in the last 24 hours. This was higher than the 8,075 tests conducted in the previous 24-hour period.

As per BMC data, the recovery rate was 98.1 per cent, while the overall growth rate of cases between September 2 and 7 stood at 0.028 per cent.
The caseload doubling time was 2,471 days, as per official data.

(with PTI inputs)

