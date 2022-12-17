Mumbai reports 3 new Covid-19 cases, active tally at 43

No death was reported on December 17, the death toll remained unchanged at 19,745, BMC said in a health bulletin
Representational Pic
Mumbai on Saturday reported 3 new cases of Covid-19 cases. The fresh cases took the tally of infections to 11,55,040, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a health bulletin.
No death was reported on December 17, the death toll remained unchanged at 19,745, it said.
The recovery count increased by twenty patients to touch 11,35,252.
The city now has an active caseload of 43, the health bulletin said.
According to the data, Mumbai's overall growth rate of cases between December 10 and 16 was 0.0004 per cent, and the recovery rate stood at 98.3 per cent.
Also Read: Ghatkopar building fire: 4 Mumbai cops among 10 injured, one dead, says BMC
The caseload doubling time stood at 1,81,935 days, while the overall number of Covid-19 tests done was 1,86,02,302, including 2,369 in the past 24 hours, it further said.
Mumbai had on Friday logged five new cases of Covid-19. No fresh death linked to the infection was registered in the metropolis on december 16.
The number of recoveries rose to 11,35,232 after five more patients recuperated from the infection in the last 24 hours, said a BMC bulletin on Friday.