Mumbai reports 3 new Covid-19 cases

Updated on: 09 July,2023 08:40 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Mumbai recorded three new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. The addition of the fresh cases took the total tally of infections in the city to 11,63,982, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said

Representative image/iStock

Mumbai recorded three new cases of Covid-19, on Sunday. The addition of the fresh cases took the total tally of infections in the city to 11,63,982, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. The city now has an active caseload of 22 patients.


No death was reported on July 9, the death toll in the city remained unchanged at 19,775, the health bulletin said.


The health bulletin also stated that the recovery count increased by eight more patients to touch the total number of recoveries to 11,44,185.


Mumbai's overall growth rate of cases between July 2 and July 8 was 0.0002 per cent.

Presently, the recovery rate of Mumbai is at 98.3 per cent.

So far, 1,89,03,551 Covid-19 tests have been conducted in Mumbai, including 461 samples taken in the past 24 hours, as per civic data.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Sunday reported nine new cases of Covid-19 infections, while no death was reported in the last 24 hours, the state government's data revealed.

 

mumbai Covid 19 Coronavirus maharashtra india

