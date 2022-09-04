Breaking News
Mumbai reports 394 fresh Covid-19 cases, two deaths

Updated on: 04 September,2022 07:12 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Out of the fresh cases, 29 patients needed hospitalisation and seven are on oxygen support

On Saturday, the city reported 394 new Covid cases out of 8,509 samples tested. The testing positivity rate stood at 4.63 per cent. Two people lost their lives due to the infection.


Out of the fresh cases, 29 patients needed hospitalisation and seven are on oxygen support. The active patient count has reached 3,183 in Mumbai. 

Meanwhile, the state reported 1,272 cases, and four deaths. Apart from two deaths in Mumbai, Mira-Bhayandar and Akola districts reported one death each. 

The death rate is 1.82 per cent, as per the state health officials. Out of 1,272 cases in the state, 714 cases were reported in the MMR.

