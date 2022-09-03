Maharashtra logs 1,272 new Covid-19 cases, four deaths

The recovery count increased by 1,771 in the last 24 hours
Representative image. Pic/Istock
On Saturday, Maharashtra recorded 1,272 Covid-19 cases and four deaths, the state health department said.
The recovery count increased by 1,771 in the last 24 hours. Presently there are 8,694 active cases in the state.
Of the new cases, 713 were from Mumbai circle, followed by Pune circle (328) Kolhapur (64), Nagpur circle (59), Nashik circle (47), Latur circle (39), Akola circle (13) and Aurangabad circle (9), he said.
Also Read: Mumbai: Cyber-fraudster poses as company's MD, dupes CFO of Rs 8.55 lakh
State health department data revealed the recovery rate was 98.06 per cent and the fatality rate stood at 1.82 per cent.
The overall number of coronavirus tests in the state was 8,41,89,628, including 27,274 conducted in the last 24 hours, as per official data.
(with inputs from PTI)