Maharashtra logs 1,272 new Covid-19 cases, four deaths

Updated on: 03 September,2022 07:26 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent | Compiled by: Anagha Sawant | anagha.sawant@mid-day.com

The recovery count increased by 1,771 in the last 24 hours

Representative image. Pic/Istock


On Saturday, Maharashtra recorded 1,272 Covid-19 cases and four deaths, the state health department said.

The recovery count increased by 1,771 in the last 24 hours. Presently there are 8,694 active cases in the state.


Of the new cases, 713 were from Mumbai circle, followed by Pune circle (328) Kolhapur (64), Nagpur circle (59), Nashik circle (47), Latur circle (39), Akola circle (13) and Aurangabad circle (9), he said.

State health department data revealed the recovery rate was 98.06 per cent and the fatality rate stood at 1.82 per cent.

The overall number of coronavirus tests in the state was 8,41,89,628, including 27,274 conducted in the last 24 hours, as per official data.

(with inputs from PTI)

