Mumbai reports 47 Covid-19 cases, active tally at 786

Updated on: 02 May,2023 06:54 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

No death was reported on May 2, the death toll in the city remained unchanged at 19,765, a BMC health bulletin said

Mumbai on Tuesday reported 47 new cases of Covid-19. The addition of the fresh cases took the total tally of infections in the city to 11,62,923, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a health bulletin.


No death was reported on May 2, the death toll in the city remained unchanged at 19,765, the health bulletin said.



The bulletin said that the recovery count increased by 191 more patients to touch the total number of recoveries to  11,42,372.


The city now has an active caseload of 786 patients, it further said.

According to the data in the bulletin, Mumbai's overall growth rate of cases between April 25 and May 1 was  0.0103 per cent, and the recovery rate stood at 98.2 per cent.

So far, 188,46,119 Covid-19 tests have been conducted in the city, including 679 samples taken in the past 24 hours, as per civic data.

The caseload doubling time is 6,319 days, as per civic data.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Monday recorded 177 new Covid cases, a significant drop from the 425 new cases recorded a day earlier, taking the state's tally to 81,66,068, the PTI reported.

The active tally in the state until Monday was at 3,932 cases, a health department statement said.

A Covid patient died in Solapur district, that took the state death toll so far to 1,48,515.

