Mumbai reports 7 new Covid-19 cases, active tally at 27

Mumbai on Sunday reported 7 new cases of Covid-19. The addition of the fresh cases took the total tally of infections in the city to 11,63,979, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a health bulletin.

No death was reported on July 8, the death toll in the city remained unchanged at 19,775, the health bulletin said.

The bulletin said that the recovery count increased by one more patient to touch the total number of recoveries to 11,44,177.

The city now has an active caseload of 27 patients, it further said.

According to the data in the bulletin, Mumbai's overall growth rate of cases between July 1 and July 7 was 0.0002 per cent, and the recovery rate stood at 98.3 per cent.

So far, 1,89,03,090 Covid-19 tests have been conducted in the city, including 556 samples taken in the past 24 hours, as per civic data.

Mumbai had on Friday reported three new Covid-19 cases and zero death, the BMC's public health department bulletin had said.

The bulletin also stated that three patients had recovered on July 7.

Meanwhile, India has registered a single-day rise of 49 new Covid-19 infections and the count of active cases in the country now stands at 1,463, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday, reported the PTI.

The death toll due to the disease has increased to 5,31,912, the data updated at 8 am showed.

According to the ministry, the tally of coronavirus infections in the country is at 4.49 crore (4,49,94,543), as per the PTI.

The national Covid-19 recovery rate is at 98.81 per cent and the number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 4,44,61,168, the data showed,the news agency reported on Saturday.

The case fatality rate now stands at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive.

India had on Friday reported 45 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have increased slightly to 1,455 from 1,452, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The death toll has increased to 5,31,912 with one death each reported from Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, the data updated at 8 am stated.

(with PTI inputs)