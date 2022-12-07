Breaking News
Updated on: 07 December,2022 09:32 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Mumbai reports 7 new Covid-19 cases; active tally at 49

Representational Pic


Mumbai on Wednesday reported seven new cases of Covid-19, taking the tally to 11,54,958, the civic body said, reported the PTI.


The number of Covid-19 fatalities remained unchanged at 19,744 with no fresh death due to the infection being recorded in the last 24 hours.



Mumbai is now left with 49 active cases, as per the BMC bulletin, while the average doubling rate of Covid-19 cases increased to 1,26,926 days.


As many as 2,626 swab samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests conducted in Mumbai to 1,85,80,221.

The count of recoveries reached 11,35,165 after eight patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, as per the bulletin.

Mumbai's overall growth rate of Covid-19 cases between November 30 to December 6 stood at 0.001 per cent and the recovery rate at 98.3 per cent. 

(with PTI inputs)

